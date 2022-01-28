Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.56 and last traded at $51.63. Approximately 791,106 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 424,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87.

