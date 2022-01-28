Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGIT) Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGIT) was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.39 and last traded at $65.29. Approximately 1,579,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,818,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.31.

