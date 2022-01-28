Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT) Trading Up 0.6%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.14 and last traded at $100.56. Approximately 1,668,721 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,341,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.59.

