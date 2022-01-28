Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,046 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,517,532,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 523,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after buying an additional 357,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 710.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after buying an additional 315,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $223.94 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.37 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.