Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS) Shares Up 0.2%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $51.91. 1,165,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,006,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.