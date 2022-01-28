Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO) Trading Down 2.2%

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.87 and last traded at $77.21. 4,082,247 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,928,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.96.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average of $89.65.

