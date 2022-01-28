Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) Trading Down 2.5%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $172.60 and last traded at $172.60. 24,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 27,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.57.

