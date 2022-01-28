Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Trading Down 2.2%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $131.72 and last traded at $132.26. 96,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 279,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.35.

