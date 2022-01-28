Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $193.84 and last traded at $194.18. 10,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 26,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.42.

