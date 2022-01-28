Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.94 and a 52 week high of $82.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

