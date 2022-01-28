Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP) Shares Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.86 and last traded at $50.91. Approximately 5,211,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,043,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.