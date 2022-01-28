Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $198.93 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $197.35 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.67.

