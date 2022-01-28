Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.08 and last traded at $83.06. Approximately 5,991,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 6,743,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average is $85.40.

