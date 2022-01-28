Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,050 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,383,000 after buying an additional 1,069,148 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after buying an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $82.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $87.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

