Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,561 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Varonis Systems worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $32.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

