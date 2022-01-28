VAULT (VAULT) Trading 43.5% Lower Over Last Week

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00006208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $342.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,443.27 or 0.06616485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,914.26 or 0.99965529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051937 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,684 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

