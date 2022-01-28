Velas Trading Down 11.5% This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $550.02 million and approximately $9.43 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002444 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003979 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000253 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,255,511,519 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.