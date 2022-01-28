Veles Trading Up 34.5% Over Last Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Veles has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $44,481.24 and $4.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,080.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,454.31 or 0.06618793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.47 or 0.00289823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.90 or 0.00781799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00066146 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.52 or 0.00392428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00239304 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,370 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,864 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

