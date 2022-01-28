Velo Market Cap Reaches $52.53 Million (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Velo has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velo has a market cap of $52.53 million and $1.98 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00048490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.00 or 0.06689609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00053086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,828.36 or 0.99983149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052011 BTC.

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

