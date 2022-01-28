Venus Reward Token Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $8.73 million and $181,637.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus Reward Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00105808 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.