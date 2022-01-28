Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Up 625.8% in January

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, an increase of 625.8% from the December 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 801,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRNOF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, December 31st. dropped their price objective on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

VRNOF stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03. Verano has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

