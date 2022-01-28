Verasity Price Hits $0.0199 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $89.09 million and approximately $47.31 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00106563 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.