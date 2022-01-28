VeriCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $444,700.57 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $444,700.57 and $30.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,755.78 or 0.99977334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00077692 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00022312 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00038696 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002367 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.00509515 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,634,333 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.