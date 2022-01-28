Veris Residential (VRE) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Veris Residential (NYSE: VRE) is one of 322 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Veris Residential to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Veris Residential alerts:

This table compares Veris Residential and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -8.54% -7.28% -2.31% Veris Residential Competitors 16.45% 2.26% 1.91%

86.2% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Veris Residential shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veris Residential and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $313.56 million -$51.39 million -38.51 Veris Residential Competitors $728.95 million $20.07 million 22.35

Veris Residential’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Veris Residential and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 0 0 0 N/A Veris Residential Competitors 3562 14500 14399 355 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 14.21%. Given Veris Residential’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veris Residential has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Veris Residential competitors beat Veris Residential on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services. The Commercial and Other Real Estate and Multi-Family Real Estate Portfolio segments provides leasing, property management, acquisition, development, construction, and tenant-related services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.