Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to announce $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.40. Verizon Communications posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,833,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $214.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

