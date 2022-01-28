Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,835 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 129,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 60,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 702,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 577,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,753,615. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.