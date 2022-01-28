Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.43 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verizon Communications in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $5.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.25 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $215.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

