Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.39.

Several brokerages have commented on VET. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

