Verso Token (VSO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.60 Million

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Verso Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. Verso Token has a total market cap of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.67 or 0.06774516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,815.25 or 1.00044153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052114 BTC.

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

