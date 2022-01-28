Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,423 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Vertiv worth $60,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

