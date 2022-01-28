Vertiv Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,145 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 931% compared to the typical volume of 305 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,095,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 220,876 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 480,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 65,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

