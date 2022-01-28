VerusCoin Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001391 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $34.35 million and approximately $3,032.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00048032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.65 or 0.06501886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00053071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,907.08 or 0.99461343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00051242 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,543,157 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.