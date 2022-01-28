Viacoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $5,790.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.20 or 0.00289330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001018 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

