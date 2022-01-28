Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $85.78

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.78 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 92.25 ($1.24). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 3,258 shares.

The company has a market cap of £26.49 million and a P/E ratio of -30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.82.

About Vianet Group (LON:VNET)

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment to pub and hospitality industry.

