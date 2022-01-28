Viasat (VSAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viasat stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. Viasat has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSAT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Viasat news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viasat stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 240.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Viasat worth $22,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

