VIBE (VIBE) Market Cap Hits $4.28 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $6,806.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00042448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00105330 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

