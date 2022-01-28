Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of analysts have commented on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Richard M. Demartini bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $476,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Victory Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Victory Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Victory Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $226.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.44 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

