Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NYSEARCA:VSDA) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.73 and last traded at $44.14. Approximately 75,534 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 28,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55.

