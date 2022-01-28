Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,124 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 950,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,399,000 after buying an additional 382,821 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $31,403,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of -140.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.03.

In other Twitter news, insider Sarah Personette sold 14,586 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $790,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,253 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

