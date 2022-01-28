Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 6,293 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.93 and a 200-day moving average of $127.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

