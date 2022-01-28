Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Gray Television worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,636,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 55,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gray Television by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTN opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

