Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.64 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

