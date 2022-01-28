Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,757 shares of company stock worth $86,346,889 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $154.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.04 and its 200 day moving average is $152.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.70 and a fifty-two week high of $171.61.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.