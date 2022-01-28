Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 15,466 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 312.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.08.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $94.41 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.