Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 25,457 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,457 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,694 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 12.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,838,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

NYSE SCHW opened at $89.70 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,849 shares of company stock worth $33,207,697. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

