Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,214 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,757 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after acquiring an additional 580,557 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $20,207,177,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 124.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after acquiring an additional 139,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 837,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 136,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.73.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $66.05 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.