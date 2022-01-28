VIDT Datalink Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001329 BTC on major exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $23.88 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00040820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00104450 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

