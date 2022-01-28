View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 99,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,280,220 shares.The stock last traded at $2.34 and had previously closed at $2.49.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIEW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIEW. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in View in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of View during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of View by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of View during the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of View by 579.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

