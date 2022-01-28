Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,820,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 746,475 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.82% of Viper Energy Partners worth $61,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,462,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,194,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after purchasing an additional 267,725 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $27.25 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -209.60 and a beta of 2.51.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.