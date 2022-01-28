Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $778,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

VIPS stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

